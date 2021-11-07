Roblox (RBLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Roblox to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

In related news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 625,267 shares of company stock valued at $51,535,343 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roblox stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.63% of Roblox worth $1,686,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

