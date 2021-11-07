Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $308,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,203 shares of company stock worth $39,372,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $135.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 2.03. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average of $122.23.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.