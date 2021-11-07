Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $580,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,769,000 after buying an additional 2,136,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after buying an additional 676,119 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,457,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,368,000 after buying an additional 405,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

