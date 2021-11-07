Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $271,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,007,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,923 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 118,557.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 53,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

