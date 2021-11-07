Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,240.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.88 and a 200-day moving average of $123.08.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

