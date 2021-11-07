Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,067 VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 362.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 119.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at $86,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of ITM opened at $51.21 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.83 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.