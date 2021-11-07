Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

TXN opened at $193.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

