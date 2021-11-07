Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 834,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,185,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $235,397.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,210.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,114 in the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

