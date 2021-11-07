Robert W. Baird Increases Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target to $122.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $59.39 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,752,000 after acquiring an additional 776,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,567 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,257,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,722 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

