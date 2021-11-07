Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of RBA traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.49. 1,232,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,261. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,240.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.