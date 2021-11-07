RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 57,342.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in RH were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $186,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in RH by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in RH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RH. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

Shares of RH opened at $660.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $672.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.32. RH has a 52-week low of $366.93 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

