RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a market cap of $78.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.99. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. Research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RF Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 69.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 325,993 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 23.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

