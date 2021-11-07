Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.14. 407,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,419. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

REYN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

