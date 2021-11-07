Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

RVLV has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.16.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $81.51 on Friday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $82.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,621,678. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 75,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 103.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 242,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 805.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

