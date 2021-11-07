Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $22,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $33.70 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RVMD. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

