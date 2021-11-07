Reviewing Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gambling.com Group and The Walt Disney’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 18.65 $15.15 million N/A N/A The Walt Disney $65.39 billion 4.88 -$2.86 billion $0.61 287.92

Gambling.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Walt Disney.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of The Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Walt Disney shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and The Walt Disney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A The Walt Disney 1.77% 3.78% 1.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gambling.com Group and The Walt Disney, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 The Walt Disney 0 4 19 0 2.83

Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential downside of 27.09%. The Walt Disney has a consensus target price of $208.79, indicating a potential upside of 18.88%. Given The Walt Disney’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Walt Disney is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Summary

The Walt Disney beats Gambling.com Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co. is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations. The Parks, Experiences and Products segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; the Disneyland Resort in California; Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii; the Disney Vacation Club; the Disney Cruise Line; and Adventures by Disney. The Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures, direct-to-video content, musical recordings and live stage plays. This segment distributes films primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Touchstone banners. The DTCI segment licenses the company’s trade names, characters and visual and literary properties to various manufacturers, game developers, publishers and retailers throughout the world. It also develops and publ

