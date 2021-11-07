Reviewing Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) & Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Cronos Group has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, indicating that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cronos Group and Charlie’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $46.72 million 42.67 -$73.14 million ($0.41) -13.02 Charlie’s $16.69 million 2.07 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cronos Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cronos Group and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 3 2 1 0 1.67 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cronos Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 62.92%. Given Cronos Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group -258.59% -9.48% -8.36% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Cronos Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

