Reviewing Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) and The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA)

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) and The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Banco BBVA Argentina and The Freedom Bank of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco BBVA Argentina 1 0 0 0 1.00 The Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Banco BBVA Argentina and The Freedom Bank of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco BBVA Argentina 9.70% 12.81% 2.11% The Freedom Bank of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Banco BBVA Argentina has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Banco BBVA Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco BBVA Argentina and The Freedom Bank of Virginia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco BBVA Argentina $1.86 billion 0.41 $142.73 million $0.92 4.10 The Freedom Bank of Virginia $28.28 million 3.05 $2.70 million N/A N/A

Banco BBVA Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than The Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Summary

Banco BBVA Argentina beats The Freedom Bank of Virginia on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products. The small and medium-sized companies business focuses on local private-sector companies. The CIB business covers global transaction services and global markets solutions such as risk management and securities brokerage, long term financing products as well as project finance and syndicated loans, and corporate finance services. The company was founded on October 14, 1886 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About The Freedom Bank of Virginia

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a community oriented bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It services include personal banking, business banking, and mortgage banking. The company was founded on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

