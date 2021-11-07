Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.93

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 2001666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

