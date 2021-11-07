ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $922.63 Million

Brokerages expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce $922.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $915.60 million and the highest is $935.00 million. ResMed reported sales of $800.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at $26,758,433.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $2,204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,825,042.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,737,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 19.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 114.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,583. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.