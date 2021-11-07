Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Resideo Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.46. 1,354,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,086. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.54.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Resideo Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of Resideo Technologies worth $36,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

