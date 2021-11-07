Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.17) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($7.68). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.83) EPS.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

RARE has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Shares of RARE opened at $83.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.70. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.