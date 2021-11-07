Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.93. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $442.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $444.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.33. Generac has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

