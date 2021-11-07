Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Down 8.8% After Insider Selling

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $251.77 and last traded at $252.78. 5,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 388,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.03.

Specifically, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,834 shares of company stock worth $14,514,252 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.87.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

