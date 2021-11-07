Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

NASDAQ REGI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $59.22. 713,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.71. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 17,558 shares worth $939,113. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.