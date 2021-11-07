Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

RNLSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Renault alerts:

RNLSY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. 13,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,163. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.79. Renault has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.