Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 438,575 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,575 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Select Energy Services worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $778.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

