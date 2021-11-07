Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 226,996 Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 226,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $8,218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $6,847,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 249,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,554,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $144,227.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 48,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and have sold 40,087 shares worth $940,393. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MYOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

