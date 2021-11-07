Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mogo were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mogo by 629.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,824,000 after buying an additional 3,168,550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo in the first quarter worth $15,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mogo by 143.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 69,444 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mogo in the first quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mogo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. Mogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.84 million, a P/E ratio of 292.65 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Mogo had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mogo Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

