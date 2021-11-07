Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270,787 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.49. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

