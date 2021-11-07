Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 11,300 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $202,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter worth $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

BBU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

