Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $119.85, but opened at $111.72. Reinsurance Group of America shares last traded at $111.06, with a volume of 4,305 shares.

The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.82.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

