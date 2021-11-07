Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Releases Earnings Results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share.

REGN traded down $36.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $611.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,366. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $613.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.30.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,999 shares of company stock valued at $162,829,227. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.