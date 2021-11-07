Regal Rexnord Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.75 Per Share (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Regal Rexnord in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

RRX stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $107.51 and a twelve month high of $167.61.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.