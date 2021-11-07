Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 98.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISCA. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.