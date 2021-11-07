Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,625 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $1,334,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,770,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,480,431.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,598,303 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,069. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of PLTR opened at $26.00 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 6.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

