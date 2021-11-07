Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $307,000 in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,455 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $935,353,000 after acquiring an additional 298,190 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,845 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 94.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth approximately $681,422,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,015 shares of company stock worth $6,056,772. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.37.

TWTR stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of -221.45 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.40.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

