Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 810 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,406,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,523,000 after buying an additional 276,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $110.92 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

