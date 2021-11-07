Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,377 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

