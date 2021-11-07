Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Redfin by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Redfin by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.88 and a beta of 1.72. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,802,011.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $110,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,682. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

