RChain Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One RChain coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $66.39 million and $371,938.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RChain has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00051502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00260002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00101652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 626,523,076 coins. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars.

