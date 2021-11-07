RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $96,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $237.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.02. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $126.64 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROLL shares. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.