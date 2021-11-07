Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 38,678 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 95,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Shares of RTX opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average is $86.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

