Raymond James Reiterates C$33.00 Price Target for Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.19.

TSE KEY opened at C$30.37 on Thursday. Keyera has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$35.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 55.02.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.0699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 347.83%.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total value of C$152,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 714,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,824,920.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

