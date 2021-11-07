Raymond James Reiterates “$164.00” Price Target for Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.31.

NYSE FNV opened at $142.99 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.50.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

