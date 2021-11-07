Raymond James Raises Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target to $15.00

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $470.80 million, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $56,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

