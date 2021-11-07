Raymond James Raises Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$26.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a neutral rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.36.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$23.52 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.60 and a 12 month high of C$26.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.51.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

