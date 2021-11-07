Raymond James Raises Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$19.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVE. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$15.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.32. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.66 and a 52-week high of C$15.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

