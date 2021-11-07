Raymond James Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $130.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $160.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.64.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $100.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.21. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $85.82 and a 52 week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

