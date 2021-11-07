Raymond James Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$120.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TIH. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.67.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$112.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of C$9.29 billion and a PE ratio of 31.01. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$82.11 and a 52 week high of C$113.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$107.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.42.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$430,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,425,200. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.98, for a total transaction of C$125,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,329 shares in the company, valued at C$22,290,298.42. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $673,850.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

